GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 target price on shares of GAMCO Investors in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

NYSE GBL opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.58. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%.

In related news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $31,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,469.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $142,081.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,823. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 52.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 185.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 92.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.