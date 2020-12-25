Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Financial Survey

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Starwood Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 8.57 $390.88 million $3.44 12.50 Starwood Property Trust $1.20 billion 4.64 $509.66 million $1.71 11.42

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Gaming and Leisure Properties. Starwood Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 39.46% 21.46% 5.20% Starwood Property Trust 32.32% 11.07% 0.71%

Volatility and Risk

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Starwood Property Trust pays out 112.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Starwood Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Starwood Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 11 1 3.08 Starwood Property Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86

Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus price target of $42.96, indicating a potential downside of 0.10%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.79%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Starwood Property Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment acquires and manages equity interests in commercial real estate properties, including multi-family properties. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS, including subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets, including properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

