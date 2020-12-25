General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $51.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Motors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NYSE:GM opened at $41.58 on Monday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,787,660 shares of company stock worth $76,850,409. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

