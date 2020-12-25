Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

GEVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.92.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $442.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.43.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

