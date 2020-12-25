Giant (GIC) Trading Down 52.1% Over Last Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Giant has a market cap of $68,356.37 and approximately $5,774.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including $70.83, $7.59, $5.63 and $31.10. Over the last week, Giant has traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00140035 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00026112 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010567 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 929.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,605,593 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,591 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.68, $18.98, $10.42, $24.71, $7.59, $13.92, $5.63, $33.89, $20.33, $11.91, $31.10 and $70.83. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

