GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $14.07. 6,241,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 733% from the average session volume of 749,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

In other GigCapital3 news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $10,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK)

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.