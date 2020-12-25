GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) (LON:GOCO) Receives GBX 117.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) (LON:GOCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

LON GOCO opened at GBX 126.80 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.33. GoCo Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 42.80 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 139.40 ($1.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £534.77 million and a P/E ratio of 46.96.

GoCo Group plc operates Internet-based price comparison Websites for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It also provides weflip, an automated savings service; Look After My Bills, an automated energy savings service; MyVoucherCodes, a discount voucher website; and Energylinx, a domestic and business energy comparison and switching service.

