goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.86 and last traded at $74.86. 281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.22.

EHMEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get goeasy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.