Goldcoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.0127 on Exchanges

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $529,746.90 and approximately $15,045.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.62 or 0.00461644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

