Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of research firms have commented on GBDC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,984.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,663.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 160,916 shares of company stock worth $2,137,420 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,944,000 after purchasing an additional 500,176 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $879,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 168.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $490,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.