GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.81

GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

GOME Retail Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMELY)

GOME Retail Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of home appliances and consumer electronic products in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the provision of logistics and procurement, storage and delivery, IT development, and business management services; retailing of mobile phones and accessories; and online retail of electrical appliances and consumer electronic products, as well as in property holding activities.

