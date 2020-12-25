Gossip Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $30,656.78 and $4.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00030326 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001416 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002126 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

