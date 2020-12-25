Gossip Coin Trading 22.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 39.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $31,730.18 and approximately $4.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00028063 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001341 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002076 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.