GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Shares Up 21.2%

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF)’s stock price shot up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. 712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GPT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.79.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

