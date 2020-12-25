Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Trading 7.3% Higher

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.80. 294,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 782% from the average session volume of 33,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter.
About Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC)
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
