Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Trading 7.3% Higher

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.80. 294,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 782% from the average session volume of 33,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEC. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,728,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

