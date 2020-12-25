Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Accenture worth $189,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $257.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,733,499 shares of company stock valued at $158,794,226 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

