Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,680 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $163,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $192.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,123 shares of company stock worth $12,793,302 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

