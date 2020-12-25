Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,040 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.49% of Johnson Controls International worth $149,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,555,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,906,000 after purchasing an additional 274,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,944,000 after purchasing an additional 231,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,704,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,049,000 after buying an additional 741,462 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 94.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,752 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

