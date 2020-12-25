Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 94,526 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,526 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Chevron worth $135,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 174,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $159.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist Securiti dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

