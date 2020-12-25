Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.63

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.63 and traded as high as $29.45. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) shares last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 535,551 shares changing hands.

GWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 21.55 and a quick ratio of 17.99. The firm has a market cap of C$27.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.65.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.1095126 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 63.01%.

In other news, Director James Mahase Singh acquired 1,700 shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at C$528,345.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

