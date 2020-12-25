Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.13

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 1981146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.65 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$265.68 million and a P/E ratio of -92.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile (CVE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

