Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.42. 642,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,444,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRPN. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Groupon during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 232,500.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 83.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

