GSX Techedu Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 28,322 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 336% compared to the average volume of 6,489 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth about $2,005,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth about $901,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth about $6,482,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 151,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $141.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.73 and a beta of -0.39.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

