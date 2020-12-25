H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HLUYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.23. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.68.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

