Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) Shares Up 0.6%

Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €8.98 ($10.57) and last traded at €8.98 ($10.56). 57,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.92 ($10.50).

HAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $715.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.65.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

