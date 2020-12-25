Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

HMSNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hammerson in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on Hammerson in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS HMSNF remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

