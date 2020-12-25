Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

HMSNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hammerson in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on Hammerson in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS HMSNF remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

