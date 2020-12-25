Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.20

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and traded as low as $16.90. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 4,911 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSNGY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hang Seng Bank in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.