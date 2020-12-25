HarbourVest Global Private Equity (HVPE.L) (LON:HVPE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,780.81

HarbourVest Global Private Equity (HVPE.L) (LON:HVPE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,780.81 and traded as high as $1,936.30. HarbourVest Global Private Equity (HVPE.L) shares last traded at $1,914.00, with a volume of 58,894 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,785.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,656.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 662.02.

