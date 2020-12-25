HashCoin (HSC) Achieves Market Cap of $257,829.54

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, HashCoin has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One HashCoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $257,829.54 and approximately $4,961.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00325892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00031492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

