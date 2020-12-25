Hashgard Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $121,667.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $13.11 million and approximately $121,667.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00047589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00320650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00030797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016644 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

GARD is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.