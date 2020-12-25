Haynes International, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Haynes International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

HAYN stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $314.41 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.55. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 19.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 82.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 146.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.04%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

