Head-To-Head Comparison: Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSE:IOR) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSE:IOR) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.1% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Income Opportunity Realty Investors and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Income Opportunity Realty Investors N/A N/A $4.14 million N/A N/A Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $8.57 million 18.19 $22.26 million N/A N/A

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Income Opportunity Realty Investors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Income Opportunity Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.83%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Income Opportunity Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Income Opportunity Realty Investors and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Income Opportunity Realty Investors N/A 4.21% 4.21% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 169.02% 9.12% 1.06%

Risk & Volatility

Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Income Opportunity Realty Investors on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

