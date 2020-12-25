Head to Head Comparison: VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) versus Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) and Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for VivoPower International and Exelon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A Exelon 1 2 3 0 2.33

Exelon has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.77%. Given Exelon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exelon is more favorable than VivoPower International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VivoPower International and Exelon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International $48.70 million 2.79 -$5.10 million N/A N/A Exelon $34.44 billion 1.18 $2.94 billion $3.22 12.99

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International.

Profitability

This table compares VivoPower International and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A Exelon 7.15% 9.24% 2.55%

Risk & Volatility

VivoPower International has a beta of 4.97, suggesting that its share price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelon has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of VivoPower International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Exelon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Exelon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exelon beats VivoPower International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

