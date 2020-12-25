Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $26.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $519,750 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

HCSG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.07. 141,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,284. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

