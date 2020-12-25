HeartBout (HB) Trading Up 61.9% This Week

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $64,831.52 and approximately $188.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded up 61.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00048864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00324335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016572 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About HeartBout

HB is a token. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

