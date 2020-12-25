Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx and Bittrex. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $214.76 million and $9.39 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00137090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00047971 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00690032 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00180939 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00049797 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,603,013,225 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

