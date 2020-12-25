Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.20. Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 164,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.37, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,760 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 7,224 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

