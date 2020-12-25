Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.20. Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 164,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.37, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Get Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) alerts:

Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,760 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 7,224 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.