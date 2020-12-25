Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.03

Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 29168423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$23.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

About Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, peripheral arterial disease, angina, ischemic cardiomyopathy, dilated cardiomyopathy, and other conditions of ischemia that is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

