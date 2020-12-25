Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 15%

Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM)’s stock price was down 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 206,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,163,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$23.18 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.

Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) Company Profile (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, peripheral arterial disease, angina, ischemic cardiomyopathy, dilated cardiomyopathy, and other conditions of ischemia that is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

