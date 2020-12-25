Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) (LON:BOOT) Trading Up 0.4%

Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) (LON:BOOT)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 259 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 253 ($3.31). 8,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 127,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252 ($3.29).

The stock has a market cap of £342.28 million and a P/E ratio of 14.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 256.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 250.83.

In other Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts acquired 41,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £99,792.81 ($130,379.95).

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

