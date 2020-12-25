Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $51.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of HRI stock opened at $66.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.21. Herc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Herc by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at $1,330,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.