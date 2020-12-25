Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $147.75 on Wednesday. Heska has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $616,935.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,929.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,301 shares of company stock worth $4,320,866. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Heska by 48.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 3.3% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 187,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 784,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 19.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Heska by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

