Hive Achieves Market Cap of $49.70 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $49.70 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001352 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 417,905,839 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . The official website for Hive is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

