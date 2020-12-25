Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $4,797.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00136530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.28 or 0.00686557 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00180199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00370578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00100517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00063447 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

