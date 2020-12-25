HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Shares Down 1%

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 2,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 39,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKCVF)

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, a vertically integrated power utility, generates, transmits, distributes, and supplies electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. The company operates 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 2 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,237 MW.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.