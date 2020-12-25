HM Payson & Co. Acquires New Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 85.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.43.

SPOT stock opened at $328.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.59 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.10. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $346.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

