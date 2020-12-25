HM Payson & Co. Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 121.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 129.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,194,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 33,755 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 284,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 59,391 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $280,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

