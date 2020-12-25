HM Payson & Co. Increases Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,593 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $154.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.05.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

