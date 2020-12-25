HM Payson & Co. Increases Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Xilinx by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,593 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.05.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

