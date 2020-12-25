HM Payson & Co. Invests $38,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,971 shares of company stock worth $5,982,640. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

Shares of ALNY opened at $137.56 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The business had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

